Clarkson University continues restrictions as over 200 students remain in COVID-19 quarantine

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University provided an update on Monday regarding the goal to limit the spread of COVID-19.
According to Clarkson’s Vice President for External Relations Kelly Chezum, the University Care Team is supporting COVID-19 cases, with 210 students in mandatory quarantines. Chezum noted that the quarantine rate has declined since the previous week and no new faculty or staff cases have been confirmed in over two weeks.
However, as the University still remains in a “Red” status, many on-campus activities remain restricted.
Chezum stated “students, this is your future to influence,” and listed precautions to take through February 22, 2021. Specific to Clarkson University’s precautionary self-quarantine measures, students are required to abide by the following:
- Remain in immediate living unit with their family unit; roommates only
- Recreation outdoors is permitted in non-contact activities
- Those on meal plans can order meals and pick them up to return to living quarters; students in apartment living are required to use contactless ordering systems and pick up services
- Travel is limited to only medical appointments and medical needs