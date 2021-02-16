Clarkson University continues restrictions as over 200 students remain in COVID-19 quarantine

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University provided an update on Monday regarding the goal to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to Clarkson’s Vice President for External Relations Kelly Chezum, the University Care Team is supporting COVID-19 cases, with 210 students in mandatory quarantines. Chezum noted that the quarantine rate has declined since the previous week and no new faculty or staff cases have been confirmed in over two weeks.

However, as the University still remains in a “Red” status, many on-campus activities remain restricted.

Chezum stated “students, this is your future to influence,” and listed precautions to take through February 22, 2021. Specific to Clarkson University’s precautionary self-quarantine measures, students are required to abide by the following: