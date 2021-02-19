Clarkson University eases COVID-19 restrictions while St. Lawrence University tightens them

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Universities in the region are changing their restrictions based on new COVID-19 data.

Clarkson University announced on Thursday that 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported, however, additional students completed their Public Health mandated isolations and quarantines. Due to this, the University confirmed that the precautionary self-quarantine previously enacted will end on Monday, February 22.

The end of this self- quarantine period eases some restrictions on Clarkson University’s campus. This includes the return of most in-person laboratory courses, in-person exams, employee supervised academic teams, research programs and varsity athletic activities.

Additionally, starting Wednesday February 24, in-person lecture and discussion-based courses will resume.

However, the University shared that fitness facilities will remain closed and the campus will remain in a Red Alert level, with no in-person social gatherings.

Also in St. Lawrence County, St. Lawrence University announced the tightening of restrictions following reports of “cross-residence” visitations that occurred last weekend. According to SLU, these visitations are not permitted in its Phase Two Residential Visitation Status.

SLU shared that following these incidents, the University is reverting back to Phase One Visitation status. This status only permits visitation within the extended family unit and no other residence hall access.

Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley stated “any significant increase in positive cases will jeopardize in-person learning due to the constraints of our quarantine space, as well as our ability to continue an on-campus semester.”

Additionally, SLU will now require all students to receive a COVID-19 test between February 22 and February 24,

SLU shared that they will reevaluate its Residential Visitation status once all COVID-19 test results are received. A decision will be announced on or before March 1, 2021.