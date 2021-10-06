Clarkson University extends mask mandate for students

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mask mandate on Clarkson University’s campus has been extended through the end of the month.

Clarkson University confirmed on Tuesday that it will continue to require students to wear masks indoors and use its daily screening tool every day on campus. According to Clarkson, this is following the extension of the HERO Act through at least October 31 in New York State.

The HERO Act, enacted by Gov. Kathy Hochul on September 6, designated COVID-19 as a “highly contagious communicable disease that presents a serious risk of harm to the public health in New York State.”

To address this designation, Clarkson University launched its workplace safety plan, which includes its mask mandate and daily screening tool for students.

Clarkson’s COVID-19 Response Team stated that combined with its 98.7 vaccination status, its mask policy has contributed to its low COVID-19 transmission level. The team added that masks have kept other germs “at bay on campus.”

“Your personal diligence this fall has been truly admirable,” the Team said in an update to students. “Thank you and please continue good health practices during the break period and when we all return.”

Clarkson University will continue to mandate masks until the HERO Act is rescinded by Gov. Kathy Hochul.