Clarkson University instructor producing podcast starring reality TV host, Kim Gravel

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clarkson University Instructor is being highlighted for his lead role in a podcast with a “veteran” television host.

Clarkson University Adjunct Instructor of Communications and Media Zachary Miller is producing a new podcast starring reality TV Star and QVC Host Kim Gravel, titled “LOL with Kim Gravel.”

Miller is leading this podcast with his production company Uncommon Audio, located in Northern New York. He previously worked with Gravel on the show “Kim of Queens.”

“I’ve known and admired Kim since we worked together on her show, ‘Kim of Queens,’ more than eight years ago,” says Miller. “Coming together again for this project was a dream come true for me. Her unique voice and extraordinary talent resonate with audiences and will make LOL a can’t-miss podcast.”

According to Clarkson, in the podcast Gravel and a guest will explore topics from their real lives, relationships to business and success.

In its pre-launch the show reached #17 on Apple Podcasts U.S. Comedy interview charts and #86 in the U.S. Comedy category.

The first episode of “LOL with Kim Gravel premiered on May 20 across all podcasting platforms. New episodes will be released every Thursday.