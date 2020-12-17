Clarkson University lab receives accreditation from U.S. Department of Defense

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lab on Clarkson University’s campus has recieved accredidation from the U.S. governoment.

Clarkson University has announced that their Center for Air and Aquatic Resources Engineering and Sciences Lab has been accredited through the Department of Defense Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program.

The accreditation will allow the lab to perform per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances analysis.

According to Clarkson University, these substances represent a diverse group of man-made chemical; shown by the Environmental Protection Agency to have adverse health effects on humans. Clarkson stated that the Lab focuses on providing a more complete scientific basis for air and water quality management, and this analysis will allow for a better understanding of such pollutants.

Center for Air and Aquatic Resources Engineering and Sciences Lab Co-Director Professor Holsen commented on the work done in the lab.

“I am fortunate to be working with talented researchers and state-of-the-art equipment in the CAARES laboratory,” stated Professor Holsen. “There are only a limited number of accredited labs in the country, and we are the only accredited university lab. This distinction will give us a significant advantage as we continue to pursue research in this area.”

Additionally, Clarkson shared that the CAARES lab has analytical facilities that house a number of major instruments, as well as laboratory space specifically designed to support research. Clarkson University also has research grants with the EPA and DoD; aiming to find ways to destroy PFS in contaminated water and soil.

Clarkson University’s accreditation will ultimately allow the Center for Air and Aquatic Resources Engineering and Sciences Lab to test for Department of Defense environmental restoration programs.

