Clarkson University limits campus activities and social gatherings following positive COVID-19 tests

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has provided an update to the community following positive COVID-19 test results.

Clarkson University Dean of Students James Pittman and Restart Communications Lead Kelly Chezum announced that eight individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. These results stemmed from end-of-semester testing efforts.

According to the University, all confirmed positive students will be moved to an isolation room and contact tracing has begun.

Following these confirmations and in effort to limit the spread of the virus, the University has reverted back to Stage One of their COVID-19 reopening plan.

Clarkson University’s Stage One prohibits all campus activities and social or group gatherings.

Additionally, Clarkson released the following, asking students to “cease all non-class group gatherings and limit contact to only your family unit. Exercise diligence and caution in all health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene, and keeping more than six-feet apart.”

