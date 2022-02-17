POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masks have been made optional in some settings on Clarkson University campuses.

This was confirmed by the Clarkson University COVID-19 Response Team in an announcement to students and employees on February 16.

According to the COVID-19 Response Team, masks are now optional in indoor locations on campus with the exception of in classrooms, in the Student Health Center and while on public transportation.

Faculty and presenters also have the option to remove their mask while in the classroom. Clarkson is also giving people the option to post a “Thank you for wearing a mask” sign or poster on their officer or residence door, requiring visitors to wear a face-covering in these spaces.

All individuals will be required to carry a mask on campus with them at all times.

The Response Team said that these changes were made in response to declining positivity rates and New York’s COVID-19 response shift from pandemic to endemic.

All changes will be periodically reevaluated throughout the remainder of the Spring 2022 semester and changes will be made if necessary.