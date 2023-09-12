POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Clarkson University announced that it has broadened its partnership with Mantra Health to better support its students’ mental health needs.

Mantra Health is the leading digital mental health provider for more than 100 higher education institutions and Clarkson University is adopting Mantra Health’s Whole Campus Care solution, a holistic care continuum for students. The program officially launched on Monday, August 21.

“Clarkson’s commitment to the physical and mental well-being of our students and to a healthy and thriving campus has always been strong. These new services provided by Mantra Health will help our students set and achieve their personal and educational goals, while connecting them to additional support systems, — I am confident this partnership will make our community even stronger.” Christopher Robinson, PhD, Interim Provost at Clarkson University.

Mantra Health’s clinically informed programs have been proven to increase engagement and boost outcomes and have earned the company a 4.9/5-star rating from students, according to the press release. Students at Clarkson University will now have access to:

Therapy;

Psychiatry;

24/7 crisis support;

On-demand emotional support;

Emotional wellness coaching; and

Self-guided wellness lessons.

“We’re thrilled to grow our partnership with Clarkson and provide more clinical and non-clinical services to students, — Now, Clarkson students will have more diverse options and greater pathways to care, empowering them to take control of their mental health journeys and seek support when needed.” Matt Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Mantra Health.

Mantra Health services will be added to the existing offerings provided by the Student Health and Counseling Services office.

You can learn more about the Whole Campus Care solution here and students can sign up here for services.