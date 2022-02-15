POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Making requirements remain in effect on Clarkson University campuses.

On February 9, Clarkson University confirmed it will continue to require masks for all students and employees on its campus.

This is despite the lifting of mask requirements at indoor businesses in New York which was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on February 9.

According to Clarkson, this announcement from the State did not change the requirement to wear a mask on places of employment including Clarkson University campuses as per the New York State HERO Act.

This Act states that employers of over 100 individuals are required to mandate masks. This Act is currently set to expire in mid-February unless renewed by Governor Hochul.

“We are also seeking further guidance on the Governor’s inclusion of schools in the lists of exceptions where masks are still required indoors as well as statements that the jurisdiction on lifting the public requirement remains with local county governments and municipalities,” the University stated in a press release.

More information on mask mandates at Clarkson University will be provided as it is released by the University.