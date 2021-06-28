Clarkson University president stepping down in June 2022

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University’s leader since 2003 will step down next year.

Clarkson University President Anthony G. Collins recently announced that he will step down at the conclusion of the 2022 academic year.

“It has been an honor afforded by the trustees to lead Clarkson University as the President, motivated by the commitment and dedication of our faculty, staff and inspirational students. Beyond the campus constituents, the communities surrounding our multiple campuses have joined us in working to propel Clarkson forward,” said Collins. “Clarkson has a unique character that attracts this support. I am grateful to our federal, state and regional representatives, as well as our donors, often alumni, who have provided the resources necessary to build this great university.”

President Collins has been a faculty member at Clarkson University since 1982 and was noted for his efforts in boosting economic development in the North Country.

The University also highlighted Collins for the Vision of a Clarkson Education and Clarkson@125 initiatives, expansion of the Clarkson Potsdam hill campus, addition of the Lewis School of Health Sciences and economic revitalization of the Village of Potsdam.

“President Collins’ contributions to Clarkson University have been extraordinary and will prove to be enduring. He has exceeded the broadest measure of success, leaving the institution in far better shape than when he accepted the role of president,” stated Clarkson Board of Trustees Chair Tom Kassouf. “In addition to advancing many of the metrics typically considered in assessing institutional success, Tony’s leadership throughout the challenges wrought by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 has been outstanding.”

A native of Australia, Collins earned an undergraduate civil engineering degree from Monash University. He then worked for Australian Consolidated Industries and the Utah Development Company before earning masters and doctoral degrees from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

He currently serves as chair of the Association of Independent Technological Universities, emeritus chair of New York’s Commission for Independent Colleges and Universities, on the board of the Business Council of New York State and is president of the Seaway Private Equity Corporation.

Clarkson University will be formed to identify a successor to Collins. The committee will be co-chaired by Trustees Georgia Keresty and Sanjeev Kulkarni. It will include trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni.