POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A professor in the North Country has received a grant to continue his research on breast cancer.

Clarkson University confirmed that its Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Costel C. Darie received a grant from the National Institute of Health’s National Cancer Institue.

Darie’s research at Clarkson University focuses on identifying proteins in breast milk that predict cancer. The NIH specifically awarded Darie its Academic Research Enhancement Award grant, totaling $443,330, to fund research and train undergraduate students.

“This kind of grant is usually awarded to Biology professors,” Darie said in an online press release. “We’ve never had an AREA grant in the Department of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science at Clarkson; this is the first one.”

Clarkson University Professor Costel Darie’s achievement has also been recognized by local lawmakers, including Senator Schumer, D-NY, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY. Rep. Stefanik’s statement is included below.

“Clarkson University is conducting impressive research on issues that impact so many Americans. As these taxpayer dollars are returned to our district to continue this research, I look forward to witnessing the impact on detecting breast cancer earlier.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

The grant is a collaboration between the Biochemistry and Proteomics Lab at Clarkson University, led by Professor Darie, the Breast Milk Lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, led by Professors Kathleen Arcaro and Brian Pentecost and the Bioinformatics Lab at the New York University School of Medicine, led by Professor David Fenyo. Sumona Mondal. Associate Professor of Mathematics at Clarkson University is also a co-investigator in this grant.