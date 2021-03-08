Clarkson University professors awarded National Science Foundation grant for aquatic research program

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Clarkson University professors have been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to support aquatic undergraduate research projects.

Clarkson University Biology Professors Alan Christian and Andrew David will help lead a new Research Experience for Undergraduates program through the grant. Christian and David will focus on Great Lakes and Hudson River basin environmental research in the program.

“Drew and I look forward to offering this program and continuing the long tradition of environmental REU programs at Clarkson,” shared Christian. “We wish to thank the faculty that contributed research descriptions or offered to be faculty mentors for the proposal and also thank Trish Lowney for her invaluable feedback on the proposal.”

According to Clarkson, the program specifically will bring eight undergraduates to the University during the summer for a ten-week research project during the summers of 2021 and 2022. Interns will focus on aquatic and natural sciences, aquatic, social behavioral and economic sciences and aquatic resource engineering.

During the program , students will conduct projects to develop skills in aquatic ecology and evolution, molecular toxicology, aquatic chemistry, geochemistry, and biogeochemistry, water resource management, conservation, and sustainability and aquatic resource engineering.

The $200,000 award was also previously announced by NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on March 2, 2021.

This award is co-funded from both the Directorate of Biological Sciences and the Division of Ocean Sciences.