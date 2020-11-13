Clarkson University professors’ win prestigious award for documentary on women engineers

Left to right: Debra Dibble Boone, Kate Harper, Susan Suhr, Suzanne Hardie, Joanie Banks-Hunt, and Sheree Gibson, featured in Laura Ettinger and Zac Miller’s documentary short, Trailblazers: The Untold Stories of Six Women Engineers” (photo: Clarkson University)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clarkson University professors’ documentary has been granted an internationally respect award from a Documentary Awards competition.

Clarkson Universities Laura Ettinger and Zac Miller, creators of the documentary short “Trailblazers: The Untold Stories of Six Women Engineers,” have won an Award of Merit for their work from the The Impact DOCS Competition.

Impact DOCS focuses on film, television, videography and new media professional who focus on social change. For this round of awards, documentaries were received from 30 countries and entries were judged by award-winning professionals in the film and television industry.

Ettinger and Miller’s “Trailblazers: The Untold Stories of Six Women Engineers,” tells the stories of women engineers who have overcome obstacles and now are paving the way for future female engineers.

“Trailblazers is about presenting six amazing, personal stories in a way that rings true for today’s audience,” said director Zac Miller. “The sexism and roadblocks that women in engineering faced in the 1970s and 1980s are unfortunately still very relevant in 2020.”

Following their award, Ettinger ad Miller will join the ranking of other high-profile winners including renowned Oscar-winning directors.

