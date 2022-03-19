POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Medical resources will be made available to local residents through Clarkson University’s Lewis School of Health Sciences loan closet.

The loan closet is located in the occupational therapy department at Clarkson Hall on Clarkson’s downtown Potsdam campus. Equipment from the closet is available to any member of the community who may need to borrow equipment.

Donated items are inspected, cleaned, and repaired if needed before being added to the inventory. There is no cost to borrow items but borrowers have to fill out a short form with contact information and a few details about the user of the device to be able to borrow items.

However, since the resource is dependent on donated items its’ inventory can fluctuate. According to the university resources that were available as of March 17 included walkers, rolling walkers, raised toilet seats, canes, transport wheelchairs, knee scooters, bed and floor alarms, positioning cushions, and shower benches.

Clinical Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy at Clarkson and Director of the Assistive Technology Resource and Education Center Beth Randall explained how the program benefits the community.

“Our objectives have really been two-fold: to keep usable equipment from ending up in the landfill before its useful life is over and to provide a free loan resource to members of the wider community,” Randall said. “This benefits individuals who may not be able to afford this equipment outside of our program as well as those who may only experience a short-term need for a piece of equipment, for example, following an injury or surgery. It also benefits individuals seeking to donate equipment they or their family members no longer need.”

The loan closet is part of the Assistive Technology Resource and Education Center, which was started by now-retired Director of Assistive Technology and Education Lisa Tebo and is now overseen by Randall. Several student employees from the Occupational Therapy department work in the ATREC and help coordinate loans and maintain equipment.

Coordinators said they are looking for donations of pediatric equipment and adult wheelchairs, which are in high demand on March 17. Individuals looking to borrow or donate equipment can reach out to ATREC at atrec@clarkson.edu or 315-268-5981.