Clarkson University research claims that responses to caffeine may be pre-wired

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to new research, the body’s response to caffeine may be pre-wired.

Clarkson University recently announced that a study co-published by Mathematics Ph.D. Student Danial T. Fuller and Associate Professor of Physical Therapy and Biology Ali Boolani was featured in a special issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal “Nutrients.”

The study, Trait Energy and Fatigue Modify the Effects of Caffeine on Mood, Cognitive and Fine-Motor Task Performance, examined the effects of mental and physical energy and fatigue to chages i moods and cognitive and fine-motor task performance after consuming a caffeinated beverage and a non-caffeinated placebo.

According to Fuller and Boolani, the research suggests that a person’s pre-disposition toward feelings of energy and fatigue can determine how one responds to caffeine; ultimately claiming that responses to caffeine are pre-wired.

To claim this, Fuller and Boolani determined that those who already had high traits of physical and mental fatigue and low-trait mental energy reported the greatest benefit of caffeine on improvements in mood and cognitive task performance.

Subsequently, those who were high-trait mental and physical fatigue reported the greatest benefit of caffeine consumption on fine-motor task performance.

The study was officially published on January 28, 2021. Texas A&M University Associate Professor Matthew Lee Smith of the Center for Population Health and Aging and the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health was a co-publisher of the paper.

The full study can be read online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story