Clarkson University research claims that responses to caffeine may be pre-wired

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to new research, the body’s response to caffeine may be pre-wired.

Clarkson University recently announced that a study co-published by Mathematics Ph.D. Student Danial T. Fuller and Associate Professor of Physical Therapy and Biology Ali Boolani was featured in a special issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal “Nutrients.”

The study, Trait Energy and Fatigue Modify the Effects of Caffeine on Mood, Cognitive and Fine-Motor Task Performance, examined the effects of mental and physical energy and fatigue to chages i moods and cognitive and fine-motor task performance after consuming a caffeinated beverage and a non-caffeinated placebo.

According to Fuller and Boolani, the research suggests that a person’s pre-disposition toward feelings of energy and fatigue can determine how one responds to caffeine; ultimately claiming that responses to caffeine are pre-wired.

To claim this, Fuller and Boolani determined that those who already had high traits of physical and mental fatigue and low-trait mental energy reported the greatest benefit of caffeine on improvements in mood and cognitive task performance.

Subsequently, those who were high-trait mental and physical fatigue reported the greatest benefit of caffeine consumption on fine-motor task performance.

The study was officially published on January 28, 2021. Texas A&M University Associate Professor Matthew Lee Smith of the Center for Population Health and Aging and the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health was a co-publisher of the paper.

The full study can be read online.