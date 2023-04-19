POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has responded following the death of Stone Mercurio.

Mercurio was reported missing by the Potsdam Police Department on April 18 and following an extensive search, was found deceased on Wednesday, April 19.

According to Clarkson, Mercurio was a mechanical engineering major in the class of 2026. He was from Rome, New York.

Clarkson University’s full statement can be read below:

Clarkson University is deeply saddened to share that Stone F. Mercurio ‘26, a Mechanical Engineering major from Rome, NY, has passed away. Our condolences go out to Stone’s family, friends, faculty and classmates. During this time of great loss, we are reminded of the importance of community. Losing a fellow student and member of our University family can be very difficult. Several support resources have been provided to help any students, faculty and staff. Members of the Clarkson community who are seeking support should refer to messages sent to their Clarkson University emails. Clarkson University thanks the Potsdam Police Department, New York State Rangers, New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and Clarkson University Safety and Security for their efforts. Clarkson University

Support services are being arranged for Stone’s family and friends by Clarkson University.