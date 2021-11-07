Clarkson University sending project by North Country students into space

This image made available by the European Space Agency shows thousands of galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in observations from 2002-2009. In a report issued Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a U.S. survey of astronomers puts the search for extraterrestrial life at the top of their to-do list for the next 10 years. (NASA, ESA, G. Illingworth, D. Magee, and P. Oesch (University of California, Santa Cruz), R. Bouwens (Leiden University), and the HUDF09 Team via AP)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A competition will allow one group of North Country students to send their research project into space.

Clarkson University’s “Clarkson Discovery Challenge-Space” has been accepted as a participating community in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 16 to the International Space Station. The competition was made possible by a donation from Corning Incorporated and the Corning Incorporated Foundation.

The STEM project will have Clarkson University work with regional school districts to teach around 200 K-12 students about microgravity experiment design and proposal writing. Students will work in groups of four or five to develop and propose experiments for the competition throughout the fall.

The university expects 40 to 70 flight experiment proposals will be submitted by Clarkson’s student teams. From those proposals, one of the experiments will be sent into space to be performed on the International Space Station.

Canton teacher Megan Smith said she is excited to offer students the opportunity to participate in the unique competition.

“The idea of having a connection with NASA and space exploration has provided our students a highly motivating, engaging, and meaningful opportunity to participate in the process of scientific inquiry,” Smith said. “This program has generated extraordinary enthusiasm and inspired boundless creativity. We couldn’t have replicated this level of student engagement without the inspiration of SSEP.”

The chosen experiment is expected to launch to the International Space Station in the late spring of 2022. More information can be found on Clarkson University’s website.