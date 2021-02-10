Clarkson University shifts all classes online due to new COVID-19 cases

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University recently welcomed students back for it Spring 2021 semester, but due to an increase in COVID-19 cases has moved all classes online.

Clarkson University Vice President for External Relations Kelly Chezum announced this week that the campus community would switch back to a “Red Alert” immediately. This is following 18 new cases reported on Tuesday and 15 reported on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Regarding the new positive cases, Chezum stated, “of the recent positive cases, we know some are inclusive of people already in quarantine from previous exposure. We also have new cases of unknown origin at this time which we need to support further contact tracing and disinfecting protocols.”

This “Red Alert” required all classes to be fully remote by Thursday, February 11, and forcing many other activities and groups to put events on pause.

This included all small group gatherings moving to virtual formats, the closing of all gyms and fitness facilities, a pause on all athletic contest and minimizing off campus activities.

The University also announced that no visitors would be permitted on campus until further notice.

Clarkson University is urging all students and staff to wear masks, practice hand washing hygiene and follow appropriate social distancing measures.