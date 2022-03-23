POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clarkson University student has been awarded an international grant to advance her studies in exotic aquatic snails in the Great Lakes.

According to Clarkson, graduate student Nimanthi Abeyrathna was recently awarded an Early Career Research Award from the Malacological Society of London, which is a molluscan research society in the United Kingdom.

The MSL’s Early Career Research Grants are awarded based on scientific merit, the value of the project and the extent to which the research will benefit the applicant’s scientific goals.

Abeyrathna is pursuing her doctoral degree in the Bioscience and Biotechnology program. Her research proposal seeks to document the parasitic fauna of an exotic snail for the first time in its North American invasive range using DNA techniques.

This project is a part of her larger dissertation which aims to understand invasion dynamics between exotic aquatic snails and the New York Great Lake Basin.

Once Abeyranthna’s study is completed, it will be featured in the society’s newsletter “The Malacologist.” She will also have the opportunity to present her findings at the annual Molluscan Forum in the United Kingdom.