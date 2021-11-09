Clarkson University students attending national symposium

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students from Clarkson University will be attending the Eastern Analytical Symposium to present posters they have made.

The symposium brings together chemists from across the East Coast, including four undergraduate students from Clarkson University. Clarkson students Shelby Alwine, Mary Donnelly, Bailee Underwood, and Yashveen Rai will attend the national conference held in Princeton, New Jersey in November.

The four students work in the Biochemistry and Proteomics Lab at the university which is led by Clarkson Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Costel C. Darie. They will join graduate students Madhuri Jayathirtha and Danielle Whitham and undergrads Hannah Yorkey and Panashe Mutsengi to deliver oral presentations at the conference.

One of the students attending the conference Bailee Underwood said she’s excited to be a part of the event.

“I am excited to go to this conference because this is the first conference that I will attend,” Underwood said. “From this group that attends the Eastern Analytical Symposium, I am the only one that never attended any conference; all other students just returned from a mass spectrometry conference several weeks ago. So I can’t wait to attend this conference.”

More information about the symposium and the students involved can be found on the Clarkson University website.