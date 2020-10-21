Clarkson University students presents research at International Wind Energy Conference

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clarkson student’s research was featured at a recent international conference.

Clarkson University Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering Student Aarron Kummer recently presented his research at the international wind energy conference, TORQUE 2020, a virtual event lead by the Delft University of Technology.

Kummer’s research focused on small wind turbines, and presented his paper “On the Use of Cambered Plate Airfoils for Small Wind Turbines.”

According to Clarkson, Kummer started his research alongside Associate Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering Professor Kenneth Visser in January 2019. As an engineering student, he said he wanted to “solve problems that have never been solved before.”

“This paper focuses on how a cambered plate airfoil, which is an airfoil of uniform thickness and not widely used, can be used on small wind turbines,” stated Kummer. “The researchers in the lab I work in have worked with these airfoils for the blades on our ducted turbine for quite some time, and my paper/presentation elaborates on why and how we are using these airfoils to maximize energy production for the turbine while minimizing production cost.”

Following the validation of his work, Kummer also stated that he plans to continue to work with Clarkson student Jack DiMeo, as well as finish his undergraduate degree and seek a position in the field of aeronautics or green enter.

Kummer’s paper was additionally published in the Journal of Physics: Conference Series Volume 1618, Issue 4.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.