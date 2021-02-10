Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam urging North Country to stop the spread of COVID-19

New banners have gone up around downtown Potsdam, urging both campuses and the community to keep up the fight against COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two universities in St. Lawrence County have teamed up to encourage local communities to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 9, banners with the phrases “One Community, Working Together to Stop the Spread” were raised in downtown Potsdam, New York. The banners were specifically designed to bring awareness to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 by showing reminders to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance.

The initiative was led by both Clarkson University President Tony Collins and SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg as the banners show both universities logos and aim to show appreciation for the community’s support of the colleges.

Both commented on the initiative.

We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with all of the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley and this pandemic has not only strengthened that, but allowed us to form new ones across the community as well. Both institutions are striving to keep our entire community safe during these unprecedented times, not only while our students are on campus, but when they go out into the community as well. These banners are a good reminder for us all to make sure we are wearing our masks properly and observing social distancing no matter where we go in the area. Clarkson University President Tony Collins

In times of trouble and moments of celebration, it becomes more clear than ever just how much our colleges and our community thrive when we work together. Just as much, we can see how our individual actions affect those around us. As we continue to fight this pandemic together, we are counting on every student, faculty and staff member — and all of our neighbors and friends — to mask up and continue to take the safety precautions needed to protect our campuses and our community. We hope that these banners help to serve as a daily reminder that the Potsdam Bears, the Golden Knights and the entire North Country community are pulling together to stop the spread. SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg

Additionally, both colleges shared their gratitude for the leadership and support from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, County Board of Health and St. Lawrence Health Systems, the Village and Town of Potsdam and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce.