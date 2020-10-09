Clarkson University testing campus wastewater for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Detection for the coronavirus is going beneath the surface.

Clarkson University is leading research in Potsdam, NY, to test for COVID-19 on campus and at other institutions in the North Country. According to the University, the project is being led by Civil and Environmental Engineer Professor Shane Rogers.

Professor Shane Rogers performs wastewater testing on the Clarkson campus (photo: Clarkson University)

According to Professor Rogers, “detection in sewage provides an indicator of potential new cases on campus and provides another layer of security in the network of protective measures that we have employed.”

Clarkson stated that Professor Rogers and a team of researchers are testing the wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 through sampling equipment.

The team has initiated the collection of wastewater samples from the sewage network.

