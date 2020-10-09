POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Detection for the coronavirus is going beneath the surface.
Clarkson University is leading research in Potsdam, NY, to test for COVID-19 on campus and at other institutions in the North Country. According to the University, the project is being led by Civil and Environmental Engineer Professor Shane Rogers.
According to Professor Rogers, “detection in sewage provides an indicator of potential new cases on campus and provides another layer of security in the network of protective measures that we have employed.”
Clarkson stated that Professor Rogers and a team of researchers are testing the wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 through sampling equipment.
The team has initiated the collection of wastewater samples from the sewage network.
LATEST STORIES:
- In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve
- New York Liberal Art College Presidents release statement opposing proposed visa changes
- Clarkson University testing campus wastewater for COVID-19
- What does ‘packing the court’ really mean?
- McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.