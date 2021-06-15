Clarkson University to resume full in-person learning for upcoming academic year

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As New York State is continuing to lift COVID-19 restrictions due to increase vaccination rates and a decreased number of infections, universities in the North Country are planning to return to in-person instruction.

This includes Clarkson University, which announced on Tuesday that it is moving forward with plans to resume all regular campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

Full, in-person operations will resume at campuses in Potsdam, Schenectady and Beacon, New York.

The University stated that it is “committed to an in-person experience for all students.” And the announcement follows “expanded vaccine availability and efficacy around the globe, and the ongoing recommendations of public health officials and other health experts.”

However, summer program classes currently are running a mix of both in-person, online and learning.

The Fall 2021 semester is scheduled to begin in person on August 30, 2021 in Potsdam, New York. Other Clarkson University campuses will follow schedules tailored for each graduate program.