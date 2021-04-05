Clarkson University to resume in-person classes for Fall 2021 semester

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has announced plans to resume “all regular campus operations” for the Fall 2021 semester.

According to Clarkson, this will include in-person classes in Potsdam, and scheduled tailored for each graduate program in Schenectady and Beacon, New York.

Clarkson also shared that these changes are due to expanded vaccine availability, ongoing public health recommendations and followed diligence on campus during the past two semesters.

The way our faculty, staff and students have responded during this pandemic has been incredible. Their diligence, flexibility, and creativity are what have allowed us to continue in-person education, research, and creative activities,” stated Clarkson University President Tony Collins.

Clarkson added that classrooms are expected to be taught at full capacity and Zoom classes “will be a rare exception.” The University also has plans in place for a full return of all employees by the end of April 2021.

All plans are based on the assumption that by mid-August those eligible to receive and choose to be vaccinated, will have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, the level of COVID testing and personal protective measures will be determined closer to the Fall semester based on local trends.

Clarkson University concluded by sharing that all plans may be adjusted as needed. The Fall 2021 semester is set to start in Potsdam on August, 31, 2021.