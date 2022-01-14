POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Clarkson Golden Knights will aim to bring awareness to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the ice night week.

Clarkson University’s women’s hockey team is set to host an ALS Awareness Night during the team’s first home game of the new year against RPI.

According to the team, this night is being held in honor of Lisa Orosz of Chase Mills, who died from ALS in December 2021.

Orosz is survived by her two daughters who played collegiate hockey at RPI after graduating from Madrid-Waddington Central School.

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the body’s brain and spinal cord. John Hopkins University said that this disease affects roughly 30,000 people in the United States. The average life expectancy for someone diagnosed with ALS is two years

The night of awareness will raise money for the ALS Association through a raffle with prizes, a silent auction and a 50/50 auction.

The Clarkson Golden Knights will face the RPI Engineers beginning at 6 p.m. at the Clarkson University Cheel Arena in Potsdam. Doors will open at 5 p.m.