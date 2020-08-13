Class of 2020 George C. Boldt Sr. scholarship recipients announced

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three Jefferson County high school graduates were honored with the Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Sr. Scholarship.

This years recipients include:

Ashley St. Croix, Thousand Island Central High School.

Mya Weaver, Alexandria Central High School

Makayla Witt, Alexandria Central High School

The $5,000 scholarship was awarded by Malcom Goodridge, George C. Boldt’s great-grandson.

“The three young women we honor tonight represent a great hope for our future and I have no doubt that George Boldt Sr. would be extremely proud of each one of them,” Mr. Goodridge said. “Education is one of the most important things we can offer young people today. It is the great equalizer that leads to incredible opportunities in the world.”

The scholarship honors the legacy of the castle’s builder, hotelier and philanthropist George C.

Boldt Sr.

To help grow the George C. Boldt Sr. Scholarship, Mr. Goodridge has generously offered to match all gifts to the fund up to $50,000 through December 31, 2020.

