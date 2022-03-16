OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is moving the location for pre-procedure COVID-19 swabbing.
According to Claxton, beginning March 21, swabbing will take place at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Convenient Care locations instead of the main medical campus in Ogdensburg.
This is completed prior to any procedure completed by Claxton-Hepburn to ensure patients are not COVID-positive.
Swabbing will be completed at Convenient Care locations in Ogdensburg and Canton. Locations and hours for CHMC Convenient Cares are listed below:
- Ogdensburg Convenient Care Clinic:
- 100 Horwood Place
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open seven days a week
- Canton Convenient Care Clinic:
- 39 West Main Street
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open seven days a week
Appointments are not required at either location.