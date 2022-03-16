OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is moving the location for pre-procedure COVID-19 swabbing.

According to Claxton, beginning March 21, swabbing will take place at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Convenient Care locations instead of the main medical campus in Ogdensburg.

This is completed prior to any procedure completed by Claxton-Hepburn to ensure patients are not COVID-positive.

Swabbing will be completed at Convenient Care locations in Ogdensburg and Canton. Locations and hours for CHMC Convenient Cares are listed below:

  • Ogdensburg Convenient Care Clinic:
    • 100 Horwood Place
    • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open seven days a week
  • Canton Convenient Care Clinic:
    • 39 West Main Street
    • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open seven days a week

Appointments are not required at either location.