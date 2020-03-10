Claxton Hepburn Medical Center undergoes cuts due to impending changes in Medicaid, Medicare reimbursement

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg recently made cuts they say are to ensure the long-term health of the organization.

The hospital stated in a release that due to impending cuts in Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement throughout the state, they have had to change the way they operate.

The reorganization eliminated three positions within their management team, all of which were administrative. “The reorganization will streamline operations, making it possible for Claxton Hepburn Medical Center to continue to meet the needs of those we serve,” said Richard Duvall, President and CEO of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

The hospital says the changes do not affect the continuity of care and services to patients and their families and that the measures are being done to preserve the services and specialties they have in place.

“Significant savings are created by this reorganization,” stated Duvall, “and while difficult, will allow us flexibility as we meet future challenges. Hospitals around the country are all under the same pressures: a turn toward outpatient and preventive care, and increasing regulations. It’s the same in Carthage.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.