OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local hospital has suspended visitation due to COVID-19 concerns.

On December 15, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced that all visitation was suspended, effective immediately due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

Exceptions to the new visitation policy will be made when medically necessary or for family members, or legal representatives in end-of-life situations. Maternity patients are also allowed one designated support person during their stay at the hospital.

The Hospital is still performing necessary operations and procedures for patients, however, it paused non-essential surgeries on December 7 after receiving directions from the New York Department of Health.

As of December 15, there were 768 active cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County and its positivity rate was 8.31%. St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency.

Claxton-Hepburn is also continuing its COVID-19 screening protocols at its hospital, clinic and other facilities. Masks are also required at all CHMC locations.