OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Victims of the River View high-rise apartment building fire in Ogdensburg are now being treated at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

This was confirmed by the Hospital in the early afternoon hours on March 8. The fire first broke out around 10:30 a.m. that same morning.

Residents and family members of River View Towers have been asked to congregate at the Dobisky Center located at 100 Riverside Avenue. Food, water and information will be made available at this location.

CHMC soon after asked individuals who are not in need of emergency medical assistance to avoid the hospital campus and surrounding area as it assisted victims and families. Those in need of non-emergency care were directed to Convenient Care locations in Ogdensburg or Canton.

Family members of the victims receiving treatment at Claxton-Hepburn have been directed to call 315-393-3600.