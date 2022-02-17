NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Wednesday night after State Police responded to a roll-over crash in Syracuse.

According to New York State Police, on February 16, a pickup truck operated by 59-year-old Anthony J. Fiorini from Clay, New York was traveling west on Route 481 when he lost control.

Fiorini drove off the southern shoulder of the roadway and struck a guide rail. State Police said that Fiorini’s vehicle went airborne and came to rest on its roof.

Due to the severity of the crash, Fiorini had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported via ambulance to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, New York State Police arrested Fiorini on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and moving from lane unsafely.

Fiorini was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Cicero Court on March 22, 2022, at 4 p.m.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash.