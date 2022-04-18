CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Clayton is officially 150.

This was celebrated by Village residents and leaders in honor of the sesquicentennial anniversary of its incorporation on April 17.

According to local historians, Clayton was incorporated on April 17, 1872, by a vote of the citizens, as provided in an act passed by New York State on April 20, 1870. The vote stood 140 for and 51 against the assumption of corporate honors.

Throughout its history, it became a hub along the St. Lawrence River for major industries such as timber, railways, the boat trade, agriculture and more. It is now one of the most popular summer tourist destinations along the River.

But although Clayton turned 150 on April 17, the Village is working to plan events to celebrate its Sesquicentennial anniversary this summer to continue its year-long celebration.

Since the start of the new year, Clayton has hosted its 2022 History at Noon Lecture Series and Hashing over History Program Series.

The Noon Lecture series has covered a variety of topics including “Clayton by Rail,” the history of St. Lawrence Skiff, the Clayton Opera House and Fishing in the area.

Upcoming lecture topics will include the 75th Anniversary of Reinman’s Department Store, the 135th Anniversary of the Clayton Fire Department and the origins of Thousand Islands dressing.

Clayton is also set to host major international events throughout the summer of 2022. This includes the Bassmasters Elite Series and the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run which will overlap in mid-July.

Bassmasters is set to be held July 14 through July 17, 2021, and the Poker Run to be held July 14 through July 16.

Additional events honoring Clayton’s 150th anniversary are currently in the planning stage and are expected to be announced in the coming months.

A full list of events can be found on the Village of Clayton’s website.