Clayton Cerow Recreation Park Pool opening June 26

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is jumping into summer with the reopening of another public pool.

The Cerow Recreation Park Pool, located in Clayton, New York will officially open for the 2021 summer season on Saturday, June 26. The Cerow Pool is Olympic-sized and included opportunities for both open and lap swimming.

Beginning on June 26, open swim will be open to the public seven days a week from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, lap swimming will be available daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

However, children under the age of 10 years are required to be accompanied by an adult from opening until 5 p.m. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult from 5 p.m. until pool closing.

The pool will also host swim school during the summer 2021 season. The first session will run from July 5 to July 16, and the second round will run from July 19 to July 30. The deadline for registration in June 30, 2021.

Swim school is free to residents and taxpayers of the Town of Clayton.

The pool will be open through September 1, 2021. All daily, season and swim school fees can be found on the Town of Clayton website.