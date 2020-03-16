Clayton Chamber cancels, postpones events in response to Coronavirus pandemic

Screenshot taken from https://www.1000islands-clayton.com/ on March 16, 2020.

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Clayton Chamber of Commerce and their Board of Directors are postponing and rescheduling upcoming events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the community are being urged to stay up-to-date on events by checking in with local business’ Facebook and other Social Media platforms. The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is currently working with the local business community to support and assist wherever possible.

In support of the Health Emergency, there are changes to several upcoming Chamber events, including:

– Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos, scheduled for March 20-21 **POSTPONED*

– Clayton Job Expo, scheduled for March 25 ** CANCELLED **

– Business with a Twist, scheduled for March 26 & April ** CANCELLED **

– Spring Boat Show, scheduled for April 3-5 ** POSTPONED **

– Touch a Truck Event, scheduled for May 2 ** POSTPONED **

Other Businesses & Organizations will also be postponing upcoming events:

-Hey Man! Benefit for Leonard O’Brien, scheduled for March 21 **POSTPONED**

-Duck’s Unlimited Gun Bash, Scheduled for March 21 **POSTPONED**

-White’s Home Show, scheduled for March 27 & 28 **CANCELLED**

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.