Clayton Christmas Parade cancelled due to COVID-19, alternative event planned

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has announced an update on the annual Christmas Parade.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the cancellation of the 58th Annual Clayton Christmas in Lights due to COVID-19.

“With New York State COVID-19 regulations in place prohibiting mass gatherings over 50 people, we felt that we needed to come up with an alternative event to help bring some much-needed cheer during the coronavirus crisis,” stated Clayton Chamber of Commerce President said Chris Bogenschutz. “We understand the community’s frustration over the Christmas Parade and many other events this year being canceled. The Clayton Chamber shares in the disappointment; however, we must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the New York State.”

However, to overcome this disappointment, the Chamber has announced that an alternative event is being planned. The almost month-long event, “Light Up the Town,” will aim to engage the community by encouraging residents and businesses to decorate properties with light displays.

According to the Chamber, light displays will be judged within the Town of Clayton, and top prizes will be awarded to the top three displays.

Bogenschutz commented on his excitement for the new event. He stated, “‘Light Up the Town’ seems like the perfect way to brighten the spirits of residents and visitors during this challenging time, while keeping everyone safe and socially distanced.”

Official entries will be included on a map posted online December 1st, as those wishing to participate must register online by November 20.

