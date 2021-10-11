Clayton community band performing at Clayton Opera House on Tuesday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Band members from all over the North Country are coming together on October 12 to perform at the Clayton Opera House.

The concert will take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will feature musicians from Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis County. According to the Clayton Opera House website, some members are based even further away and travel to the area for the summer season and contribute their talents to the band.

The band is made up of some life-long musicians either as performers or educators in local schools and some have retired from their careers and joined the band as a relaxing way to get involved in the community. The Opera House provides talented individuals the opportunity to rehearse together and then perform for the community at events like their October concert.

The members of the band work together to select pieces that are enjoyable for them to perform and captivates their audience. Tickets can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website for $8 on the balcony and $6 on the first floor.