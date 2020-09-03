Clayton EMT helps provide injury resistance for emergency responders

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just steps away from their ambulances and first responder vehicles, the Thousand Island Rescue team is hitting the gym.

To combat injuries throughout the emergency responder community, TIERS has implemented a new strategy through the donations of the Clayton community and motivated team members.

The fitness center, now gives TIERS employees and volunteers the ability to utilize equipment, help “blow off steam” from intense shifts and build resistance.

EMT and Strength Condition Coach Reuben Pruitt has been the leading voice for the departments new fitness center. Pruitt helps to create injury resistance through workouts and customized programs for each interested team member.

Pruitt received his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and is currently working towards his doctorate in Health Promotion and Strength Conditioner. Additionally he has countless certifications including a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Trainer, performance enhancement coach, nutrition specialist and many more.

Using his knowledge and passions to good use, he states he is working to “not create ‘beach bods,’ but help prevent injuries and create a movement in the emergency responder community.

“It’s always been a passion of mine,” stated Pruitt. “I spent a lot of time in the United States Marines where I got my first feel for fitness training, and it’s moved on from there.”

The fitness center includes a heavy-weight lifting area with multiple benches, free weights, a cardio area located upstairs and a private stretching area. Also, TIERS has decorated the walls with different workouts to encourage and motivate its users.

Pruitt reported that member TIERS staff have been actively utilizing the in-house gym, especially as gyms in New York State remained closed until recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is currently still awaiting completion as they plan to add more equipment in the future.

