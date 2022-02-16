CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local figure skater is now a gold medalist.

At the 2022 Empire State Winter Games, Violett Maul, a figure skater from Jefferson County, took home a gold medal after competing in Lake Placid, New York.

According to the Lyme Central School District, Violett is a seventh-grade student and is a member of the Clayton Figure Skating Club.

Lyme noted that Violett has been figure skating with the club since October 2014 and has spent “long hours and countless days” learning new skills.

Most recently, Violett was one of the few Empire State Winter Games competitors to participate in the Torch Carry, where she represented the Clayton Figure Skating Club.

Next, Violett is set to compete in the America State Games, a biennial Olympic-style event slated to begin in July 2022 in Des Moines, Iowa.