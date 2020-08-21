Clayton Fire Department thanks first responders following tour boat accident

ST. LAWRENCE RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Uncle Sam’s Tour Boat, “Island Duchess,” running aground on August 20, local responders reflected on the team effort.

The Clayton Fire Department posted on their Facebook page later Thursday night with photos from the day and crediting several local departments. The department responded to the scene on the St. Lawrence River with a full crew and their vessel “Last Chance.”

Approximately 134 passengers were aboard the tour boat ad all were safely evacuated to another boat. No injuries were reported.

The Clayton Fire Department stated:

“The St. Lawrence River poses many challenges when it comes to providing emergency services. The biggest challenge is getting manpower and equipment where it needs to be. In Clayton we are fortunate to have the Last Chance and good working relationship with our neighboring departments. Many emergencies on the river don’t get resolved without the assistance of our neighbors.”

Clayton Fire Department credited Alexandria Bay Fire Department, Wellesley Island Fire Department and Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service.

“Island Duchess” towed to Alexandria Bay on August 20.

The cause on the incident has not been confirmed.

