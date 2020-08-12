Clayton honors a community legacy, Charles Solar

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a weekend of memorial and honor for a North Country legacy, the family of Charles Solar took time to reflect on his life and appreciation for their community.

Charlie Solar, passed away July 31, 2020, but lived nothing but a short life. He started his footprint on May 24, 1922 when he was born in Clayton. Charlie was one of eight children. He graduated in 1941 from Clayton Central School and joined the Clayton Fire Department that same year. He then served in the United States Army during World War II from October 1942 to December 1945.

Charles Solar and wife Gertrude Solar

Mr. Solar Married Gertrude Marie Riches in 1947, and raised their two sons, William Charles Solar and Robert Grant Solar, Sr, on James street in Clayton.

According to his granddaughter, Kristi Bice, Charlie was “the heart of Clayton.” Mr. Solar made Clayton his “forever home” by taking on countless roles and honors; firefighter, first to receive citizen of the year, Superintendent of Public Works, and the crossing guard when he retired.

“If something was going on in the village he knew all about it. He was looked up to by so many, said Ms. Bice. “So not only did all of the community’s adults know him, but all the kids did too.”

On August 9, just over two weeks after his passing, the Clayton Fire Department, Charlie’s extended family, and even the girl’s softball team in Clayton took time to honor Charlie’s life. A funeral procession was routed around the village starting at the fire department.

According to Bice, as the family passed the Clayton Recreational Park, a softball tournament was taking place, but all players stopped instantly and lined at the baseline, with their hands over their hearts as the procession passed.

“Our family was so humbled by the processional and the reaction to it by the people of our village, said Ms. Bice. “Some were locals we recognized; others were tourists who just recognized the importance. Some cried, some clapped.. all of them were happy to see Grampa getting his last “75cent tour” around town. He and Gramma would always “swing the loop” and see what was going on.”

The family extends their appreciation to the Clayton Fire Department, Chief Chris Barton, Justin Taylor, Scott Johnson, Ray Lowe, and many others for their work putting the event together.

Charlie is survived by his two sons, seven grandchildren and 10 great grand children, all of which stood alongside the Clayton community on August 9 to honor Charlie’s life.





