CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26. A person is guilty of trespassing when they knowingly enter or remain on someone’s else’s property unlawfully, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Favret was issued a ticket to appear in court on December 20.