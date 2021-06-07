Clayton Independence Day fireworks returning on July 3

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fireworks will again go up above Calumet Island on the St. Lawrence River this summer.

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the independence day firework display will take place on its typical date, July 3.

Clayton’s July 3rd Firework Display will start at dusk, approximately 9:45 p.m. and be lit from Calument Island.

The fireworks can be seen directly across Calumet Island from Riverside Drive in the Village of Clayton.