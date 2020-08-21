Clayton Jazz Festival Program receives additional funding to install endowment fund

Members of the Boston-based jazz band “Brighton Beat” perform with South Jefferson Central High School students during the Clayton Jazz Festival’s 2019 “Jazz in the Classroom” program

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A program that teaches students about jazz music and enhances their artistic abilities recently received funding.

Clayton Jazz Festival’s “Jazz in the Classroom” program was awarded $5,000, and an additional $5,000 commitment to match gifts, to create an endowment fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The program was awarded $20,000 by the Northern New York Community Foundation to ensure longevity of the program earlier in 2020.

“The endowment will help us bridge any gaps in program funding year to year and bring longevity to the program,” said Michelle Grybowski, Jazz in the Classroom program coordinator. “This experience is so unique, and it may supplement things that aren’t able to happen in the classroom. There is a great chance for this program to have a legacy.”

The Jazz in the Classroom program has been available to Jefferson County students since 2017. The

Community Foundation has supported the festival and its school-based education program since 2015.

