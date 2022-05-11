CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Clayton has been arrested on menacing and harassment charges.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Damion S. Parker was arrested on Monday, May 9 after an incident in the Village of Clayton.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Parker threatened a victim with a knife around 3 p.m. on James Street in the Village.

Subsequently, Parker was arrested on the charges of Menacing in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Intent to Use and Harassment in the Second Degree, physical contact.

Parker was held for arraignment in Jefferson County CAP Court following his arrest.