Clayton Opera House featuring Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween weekend

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Are you ready to do the Time Warp?

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will screen at the Clayton Opera House just in time for Halloween. The Show, now known as an international pop culture phenomenon and longest-running film in history, will play at the Opera House on October 30. Guests are encouraged to dress up.

Attendees are also permitted to bring props. Approved props include paper confetti, playing cards, newspapers, toilet paper, water guns, rubber gloves, flashlights, party hats, noisemakers, bells, toast and rice. Both toast and rice will be acceptable in limited quantities.

Prohibited props include candles, lighters, silly string, glitter or open flames of any kind. Attendees are also banned from throwing objects at the screen.

Doors for the Rocky Horror Picture Show will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for general admission at $10.