CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Mountain Heart is coming to the Clayton Opera House, the concert will be on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from Clayton Opera House.

Tickets can be purchased at:

• Clayton Opera House’s website;

• Box office by phone at 315-686-2200; or

• At the box office during open hours, Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. and 1 hour before the start of each event.

Mountain Heart or its members have been nominated for Grammy’s, ACM, CMA awards. They have appeared on stage of the Grand Ole Opry over 130 times, and have shared the stage with acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Montgomery Gentry, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Brad Paisley, Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, The Avett Brothers, Yonder Mountain Stringband, The Punch Brothers, Levon Helm, John Fogerty and many more.