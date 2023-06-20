CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The A.J. Croce Quartet will play at the Clayton Opera House. The A.J. Croce Quartet is set to play on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

A.J. Croce is a piano man, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist. Croce toured with B.B. King and Ray Charles before the age of 21, and he has performed with musicians such as Willie Nelson, the Neville Brothers, Béla Fleck, and Ry Cooder. He has released 10 albums and charted 20 Top 20 singles.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Clayton Opera House’s website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200.