CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thompson Square performance set to take place at the Clayton Opera House on Friday, June 3 has been rescheduled.

According to the Clayton Opera House, Thompson Square is unable to fly into the North Country due to severe weather along the east coast.

The Opera House has rescheduled the concert to Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Tickets purchased for the June 3 concert date can be used for the rescheduled date.

For those who are unable to attend in August, contact the Clayton Opera House box office at 315-686-2200 for an exchange, refund or credit.