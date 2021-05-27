Clayton Opera House sets stage, announces reopening for summer

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a year of closed doors and a dark stage, the Clayton Opera House is again drawing back the curtains this summer.

As a “soft opening,” the Opera House will begin its 2021 season with weekly movie nights. These movie nights will be held every Thursday starting on June 2.

Clayton Opera House Executive Director Julie Garnsey shared how these nights will to provide entertainment opportunities to the local and seasonal communities.

“This is a great community thing. We can get the rights to the movies for not a lot of money. We can get sponsors for the movies and charge $5 a ticket and it just becomes a great community activity. We can get some great new releases, some independent movie, some musicals, just have a good variety of something for everybody too,” shared Garnsey.

To continue to protect its guests, the Opera House will enforce all CDC and New York State guidelines. This includes social distancing, mandatory mask wearing when not sitting and setting a maximum capacity at 100.

Additionally, looking towards the future, the venue has rescheduled all larger acts previously scheduled last summer, for its 2021 season. However, ticket sales for these events are being postponed as the Opera House is expecting capacity restrictions to eventually expand.

Ultimately, Garnsey shared that this reopening is focused on the community, and the Opera House patrons as they stood to support the organization throughout its prolonged closure during the COVID pandemic.

“We want to open our doors to something we want. We know people are hungry for entertainment, and we want to provide that for them,” shared Garnsey. “We have a beautiful venue, a beautiful space to do it. So why not do whatever we can do to give people something to do this summer.”

For a full list of events and to buy tickets, visit the Clayton Opera House website or Facebook.